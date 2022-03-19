AC Milan kept hold of their three-point lead at the top of Serie A on Saturday with a 1-0 win at Cagliari, while Inter Milan fell further behind their local rivals after being held 1-1 by Fiorentina.

Ismael Bennacer struck the only goal in the 59th minute of a hard-fought match in Sardinia to keep Napoli at arm’s length after they briefly drew level on points thanks to Victor Osimhen’s double in a 2-1 win over Udinese.

A third win on the bounce for Stefano Pioli’s side stretched their unbeaten league run to eight games and increased hopes of a first Scudetto since 2011.

It was beautiful goal which won the game too, Algeria international meeting Olivier Giroud’s inviting lay-off with a sumptious first-time finish from the edge of the box with his left foot.

