Air Malta has had to cancel flights to Milan Malpensa because of a service strike at the Italian airport, transferring clients to flights scheduled to land in Milan Linate.

In a statement, it said the flights it had to cancel - KM630 and KM631 between Malta and Milan Malpensa - were scheduled for Sunday.

"Passengers booked on these flights are being accommodated on alternative flights to ensure they reach their destination on the same day," it said.

KM624 from Malta to Milan Linate is scheduled to depart at 12.25pm, while KM625 is scheduled to depart from Milan Linate at 3.15pm

The national airline however warned that there might be delays on the Linate flights.

"Air Malta understands that some passengers may prefer to rebook their travel on an alternative flight. Passengers are advised to contact the Air Malta Customer Service Centre on 2166 2211 for alternative flight options."

Customer care service is available from Monday to Friday between 8am and 8pm, and on Saturday and Sunday between 8am and 6pm.

Passengers who wish to receive a full ticket refund are kindly requested to send an email to refundrequest@airmalta.com

Those who booked their flights through a travel agent are advised to contact their agent, who can submit a refund request on their behalf.