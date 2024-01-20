AC Milan's match at Udinese was suspended on Saturday after France goalkeeper Mike Maignan was racially abused by home fans.

Play was stopped in the 38th minute by referee Fabio Maresca after persistent monkey chanting at Maignan, which initially led to Milan's players leaving the field in outrage.

Fans had been warned to stop the abuse after Maignan had initially complained to Maresca about the chants, but they carried on and forced the officials to halt the match.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com

