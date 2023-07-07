AC Milan and Monza will honour Silvio Berlusconi with an annual friendly named after their deceased former owner, the two Serie A teams announced on Thursday.

In a joint statement, the clubs said that the first edition of the Silvio Berlusconi Trophy would be held at Monza’s U-Power Stadium on August 8, with the match switching venues each year.

“The initiative aims to honour and keep alive the memory of president Silvio Berlusconi, who wrote indelible pages in both clubs’ histories,” the clubs said.

