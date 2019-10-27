Milan legend Franco Baresi admitted it might take some time for the Rossonerii to be competitive again.

The Italian was in Malta as the guest of honour at San Ġwann’s unveiling of their newly refurbished pitch.

The former defender, who made over 500 appearances for the club believes that the lacklustre performances and struggles which Milan are going through are “a problem which happens in every club at certain stages.”

“We need to have patience in this situation in order to see Milan being competitive again,” Baresi explained.

Milan have had 11 coaches in the last ten years, Massimo Allegri being the longest serving (four seasons) while the majority were all sacked after just one season. Asked about the club’s new coach Stefano Pioli, Baresi told the Times of Malta that it is still early days.

Video: Matthew Mirabelli

“Well, at this moment we all need to wait,” Baresi said. “We must remain positive because the change has happened at the beginning of the season, so we have enough time to review and evaluate him.”

Baresi was one of San Gwann Football Club’s esteemed guests on Saturday morning as they got his endorsement following their project’s opening.

“I’m happy to witness this project,” the 1982 World Cup winner remarked.

“I accepted the invitation voluntarily because I believe that this is for the youth and youth is the future of football.

“This is an important step towards the future of the sport for youths and a vehicle for their upbringing and formation. It helps them become disciplined and gives them solid values which will serve them for the future.”

The former UEFA Champions League winner with Milan said San Gwann was on the right track and was very happy to see initiatives like this taking place.