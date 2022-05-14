Milan welcome Atalanta to the San Siro on Sunday knowing this could be the weekend that they snatch the Scudetto from local rivals Inter.

Needing four points from their final two games of the season, Milan stand on the brink of a first Serie A title since 2011 and they could have one of the six teams still fighting relegation hand them the crown.

Stefano Pioli’s Milan will extend their lead on reigning champions Inter to five points if they beat Atalanta, who are still in the hunt for Europa League football.

