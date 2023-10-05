Milan were held to a second successive goalless draw in the Champions League at Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday to slip to third in Group F.

Stefano Pioli’s Italian side, semi-finalists last season, created the better chances but failed to convert them, just as in their opening 0-0 draw with Newcastle at the San Siro.

Dortmund drop to the bottom of the early standings, one point behind Milan and three adrift of early leaders Newcastle after their 4-1 victory over second-placed Paris Saint-Germain.

The Germans are also yet to score in the competition this term after losing 2-0 to PSG at the Parc des Princes.

Read the full story on the Times of Malta Sports website...

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.