Milan were held to a second successive goalless draw in the Champions League at Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday to slip to third in Group F.

Stefano Pioli’s Italian side, semi-finalists last season, created the better chances but failed to convert them, just as in their opening 0-0 draw with Newcastle at the San Siro.

Dortmund drop to the bottom of the early standings, one point behind Milan and three adrift of early leaders Newcastle after their 4-1 victory over second-placed Paris Saint-Germain.

The Germans are also yet to score in the competition this term after losing 2-0 to PSG at the Parc des Princes.

