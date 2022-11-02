Around 50 priests from the archdiocese of Milan, led by Archbishop Mario Enrico Delpini, recently had a pilgrimage to Malta.

Last Thursday, they paid a visit to Gozo, accompanied by two auxiliary bishops of Milan, reputedly the largest diocese in Europe.

After an hour’s prayer meeting at the cathedral in Victoria, during which archpriest Joseph Sultana led a lectio divina, the priests went on a guided tour of the cathedral and the citadel by historian Mgr Joseph Bezzina.

The group was amazed to learn that the Gozo diocese, maybe the smallest in Europe, runs a major seminary with nine seminarians at present, making it, in relationship with the population, one of the largest in the world.

Later on, the priests toured the St George’s Basilica and in the afternoon visited Ta’ Pinu Sanctuary, where they met Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma who then led a concelebrated Mass.