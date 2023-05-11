Ismail Bennacer’s season is over after AC Milan revealed Thursday the Algeria midfielder will undergo knee surgery following an injury picked up in his team’s Champions League defeat to Inter Milan.

Milan did not say for how long Bennacer will be out of action but confirmed to AFP that he will not play again this season as he has to have an operation on cartilage in his right knee.

Bennacer, 25, was substituted in the 17th minute of Milan’s 2-0 defeat to their local rivals.

