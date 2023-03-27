Pierre Kalulu will miss AC Milan’s clash at Serie A leaders Napoli with a calf injury, the reigning Italian champions said on Monday.

In a statement, Milan said that centre-back Kalulu had injured his right calf and that new tests would be carried out in a week’s time.

That rules the 22-year-old out of Sunday’s trip to Napoli, who are 19 points clear of Lazio and weeks away from becoming champions of Italy for the first time since 1990.

