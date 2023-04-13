Stefano Pioli said that AC Milan should have given themselves more than a one-goal lead in their Champions League quarter-final derby with Napoli after their fellow Italians finished the first leg with 10 men.

Milan had a quarter of an hour to extend their advantage earned from Ismael Bennacer’s first-half strike when Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa was sent off for two quick-fire bookings.

“It’s the only regret we have, we should have been more clear-headed,” Pioli told reporters.

“It’s a shame but they gave a lot. It’s a good result after a good performance, let’s hope for the next one.”

