Milan head to Tottenham Hotspur with a slender lead to protect and their season once again in the balance following a damaging defeat at the weekend.

Stefano Pioli’s side are a goal in front before Wednesday’s last 16, second leg clash in London, Brahim Diaz’s goal separating the two sides in the scrappy first encounter at the San Siro.

The seven-time European champions were completely outplayed in their 2-1 loss at Fiorentina, a mid-table team who before Saturday had not beaten anyone in the top half of Serie A this season.

That defeat, and Roma’s win over Juventus on Sunday, left Milan outside Italy’s top four on goal difference and with a rediscovered defensive solidity suddenly punctured.

