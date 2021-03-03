Franck Kessie scored a 97th-minute penalty to rescue a 1-1 draw for Milan at home to Udinese on Wednesday, giving Serie A leaders Inter the chance to pull six points clear at the top.

Rodrigo Becao’s second-half header at the San Siro completely deceived Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma and Stefano Pioli’s faltering side looked destined for a third defeat in four games.

But a needless handball from Udinese substitute Jens Stryger Larsen offered Milan a lifeline, with Ivorian international Kessie converting the penalty with the final kick of the match.

