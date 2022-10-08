Milan bounced back from their midweek humbling at Chelsea by comfortably seeing off Juventus 2-0 on Saturday and moving level on points with Serie A leaders Napoli.

Italian champions Milan showed no signs of a European hangover as they beat fierce rivals Juve in front of a packed San Siro thanks to goals either side of half-time from Fikayo Tomori and Brahim Diaz.

Stefano Pioli’s team are one of three on 20 points with Napoli and also Atalanta, who travel to fellow surprising Udinese on Sunday afternoon with the chance to claim the outright lead.

