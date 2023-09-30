AC Milan overcame a struggling Lazio 2-0 on Saturday to provisionally take top spot in Serie A, while Victor Osimhen came off the bench for Napoli and scored in a 4-0 win at Lecce.

Christian Pulisic gave Milan the lead on the hour at the San Siro when he slammed in a bobbling pass from Rafael Leao for his third goal since joining from Chelsea.

Leao was again involved as Milan made sure of the points in the 88th minute, the Portugal winger bursting into the area before cutting the ball back for Noah Okafor to slide home.

"I thought we put a lot of pressure on, it was just a matter of time, we finally opened it up and from there it was a really strong performance," Pulisic told DAZN.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com