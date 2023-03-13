Milan slipped up in Serie A’s race for the Champions League on Monday after allowing struggling Salernitana to escape the San Siro with a 1-1 draw.

Champions Milan could have drawn level on 50 points with second-placed Inter but stay fourth following Boulaye Dia’s 61st minute leveller after Olivier Giroud had headed the hosts in front on the stroke of half-time.

Giroud’s eighth league goal of the season came only moments after goalkeeper Mike Maignan had denied Dia an opening goal for Salernitana with a superb tackle on the edge of box.

Stefano Pioli’s side were then denied the chance to go back ahead from the penalty spot midway through the second half when referee Federico La Penna overturned his own decision to awarded a spot-kick for a Domagoj Bradaric foul on Ismael Bennacer.

