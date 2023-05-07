Italy’s Jonathan Milan of the Bahrain Victorious outfit celebrated wildly as he won stage two of the Giro d’Italia in a mass bunch sprint on Sunday, while a high-speed crash in the run-in took out spectators and contenders alike.

Australia’s Kaden Groves led the early sprint pace but the giant Italian Milan was right on his wheel, and timed his run to win by a full bike length as David Dekker sneaked second.

“It’s incredible, this is my first Giro and my second stage, so this is incredible, I could never have imagined this,” said the 22-year-old Milan.

Overnight leader Remco Evenepoel, in his pink overall leader’s jersey, pink helmet and sunglasses, retained the lead by finishing safely in a pack.

