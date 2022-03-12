AC Milan will stay top of Serie A this weekend after Saturday’s tight 1-0 win over Empoli moved them five points clear of the chasing pack.

Pierre Kalulu struck the classy winner 18 minutes in at the San Siro when a free-kick fell to him just outside the area, the French defender’s first goal of the season keeping Milan’s local rivals Inter at bay.

Inter, who have a game in hand, are at Torino on Sunday while Napoli are a further point back in third ahead of a tricky trip to Verona.

Milan have had trouble with Serie A’s lesser lights in recent weeks and Saturday’s win was far from straightforward, with promoted Empoli causing problems for the hosts in the second half.

