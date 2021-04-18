Genoa’s Gianluca Scamacca turned into his own net to hand AC Milan a 2-1 win on Sunday, their first in over two months at the San Siro.

Scamacca’s 68th-minute own goal put second-placed Milan eight points behind city rivals Inter, who travel to Napoli later on Sunday, and kept them on course for a return to Champions League football next season.

Stefano Pioli’s side had not won their last six games in the San Siro in all competitions and were playing without suspended forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.