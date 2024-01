AC Milan consolidated their place in Serie A’s Champions League positions on Sunday with a straightforward 3-0 win over lowly Empoli.

A sumptuous early strike from Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Olivier Giroud’s 31st minute penalty set third-placed Milan on the way to a win which was sealed by Chaka Traore with two minutes remaining.

Missing a host of players to injury and the Africa Cup of Nations, Milan took advantage of their closest rivals dropping points.

