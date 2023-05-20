Milan bid to bounce back from exiting the Champions League at the hands of city rivals Inter by beating relegated Sampdoria on Saturday and keep alive hopes of qualifying for next season’s competition.

Milan’s blues are in stark contrast to the general mood in Serie A where Inter have led a trio of teams in qualifying for European club finals.

Roma and Fiorentina will feature in the Europa League and Europa Conference League finals in June.

Ordinarily Milan would be heavily favoured to beat Sampdoria, a side with just three wins this term.

However, Milan’s lacklustre display against Inter — who won 3-0 on aggregate — in what was their first Champions League semi-final since 2007 reflected the crisis of confidence that has hit last year’s champions.

Read the full story on sportsdesk.com.mt...