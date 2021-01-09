Reeling after midweek defeats, both Milan clubs look to get back on track in Serie A this weekend to hold off their rivals as champions Juventus and Roma close the gap on the leaders.

Milan remain one point ahead of second-placed Inter despite Juventus ending their 27-match unbeaten league run with Inter’s eight-match winning streak ending at Sampdoria.

Stefano Pioli’s Milan have a chance to consolidate their lead at home against 17th-placed Torino on Saturday, a day before Inter face a tricky trip to Roma, who are three points behind their opponents in third.

Both Milan clubs have injury worries.

Star striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic remains sidelined for a ninth consecutive league game with midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu joining the growing Milan injury list with an ankle problem.

Matteo Gabbia, Ismael Bennacer and Alexis Saelemaekers are also out injured with midfielder Rade Krunic and forward Ante Rebic sidelined with coronavirus.

“We need to stay calm despite the delicate situation we’re experiencing between injuries and Covid,” said Milan director Paolo Maldini.

