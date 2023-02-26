Milan moved up to third in Serie A after Sunday’s 2-0 win over Atalanta, drawing level on points with Inter, who fell further behind runaway leaders Napoli with a 1-0 defeat at Bologna.

Juan Musso’s unfortunate own goal and a late dinked finish from Junior Messias gave Milan their third league victory in a row at a soaking San Siro.

Stefano Pioli’s side are five points ahead of fifth-placed Lazio after Theo Hernandez’s volley crashed off the post and into the goal off Musso’s back in the 25th minute.

Milan could have had more in the second half of a underwhelming encounter, Rafael Leo and Messias both wasting golden chances from close range before the latter sealed the points from Leao’s pass with four minutes remaining.

The hosts were also cheered by the return of France goalkeeper Mike Maignan and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who came on as a second-half substitute.

