AC Milan’s Serie A title defence suffered another blow on Saturday despite coming back from two goals down to draw 2-2 at Lecce leaving the champions nine points behind rampant league leaders Napoli.

Rafeal Leao and Davide Calabria struck to pull Milan back from a dismal first-half display which left them trailing to a Theo Hernandez own-goal and Federico Baschirotto’s well-placed header.

Stefano Pioli’s side showed fight to level against promoted Lecce, who beat Atalanta and Lazio in their last two matches at the Stadio Via Del Mare.

