Milan take their title push to Rome on Sunday looking to keep touch with leaders Inter in a top-four clash which could boost champions Juventus’s hopes of a 10th consecutive crown.
Stefano Pioli’s Milan are coming off back-to-back defeats and trail four points behind Inter who can hammer home their advantage against 11th-placed Genoa.
Roma in fourth, five points behind Milan, were held to a goalless draw last time out against Benevento.
Both Roma and Milan drew 3-3 in the reverse fixture.
It’s a clash between a Roma side who have collected the most league points at home this season with 30, and a Milan team that boasts the best away record — picking up 28 points on their travels.
