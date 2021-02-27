Milan take their title push to Rome on Sunday looking to keep touch with leaders Inter in a top-four clash which could boost champions Juventus’s hopes of a 10th consecutive crown.

Stefano Pioli’s Milan are coming off back-to-back defeats and trail four points behind Inter who can hammer home their advantage against 11th-placed Genoa.

Roma in fourth, five points behind Milan, were held to a goalless draw last time out against Benevento.

Both Roma and Milan drew 3-3 in the reverse fixture.

It’s a clash between a Roma side who have collected the most league points at home this season with 30, and a Milan team that boasts the best away record — picking up 28 points on their travels.

