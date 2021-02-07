Zlatan Ibrahimovic broke the 500-mark for career club goals with a brace on Sunday as Milan held top spot in Serie A with a 4-0 win over lowly Crotone.

Milan moved back two points ahead of city rivals Inter Milan who had pulled ahead after a 2-0 win over Fiorentina on Friday, with champions Juventus third after beating Roma by the same scoreline on Saturday.

The 39-year-old Ibrahimovic opened the scoring on the half an hour at the San Siro after combining with Rafael Leao for his 500th club strike.

