Simon Kjaer is expected to be out for months after AC Milan announced on Thursday the Denmark centre-back had damaged ligaments is in left knee.

Kjaer was stretchered off early on in Milan’s 3-0 win at Genoa on Wednesday and the Serie A giants revealed in a statement he would be going under the knife to repair the damage.

“The MRI and specialist evaluation Simon Kjaer underwent this morning confirmed the need for an arthroscopy on his left knee to repair ligament damage,” said Milan.

