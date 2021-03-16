AC Milan forward Ante Rebic has been handed a two-match ban and goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma fined for their behaviour in last weekend’s league defeat to Napoli, Serie A announced on Tuesday.

Croatian Rebic was sent off at the end of the 1-0 loss which saw second-placed Milan drop nine points behind leaders Inter to damage their hopes of a first league title since 2011.

