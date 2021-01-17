Courier Company Miles Express has invested in helping businesses move online, by means of an advanced technology system for delivering parcels to customers all around Malta and Gozo.

Thanks to this Malta-based company, businesses can make use of user-friendly and efficient distribution services as well as professional warehousing.

Miles Express boasts unique, tailor-made advanced integration and tracking capabilities, that helps businesses simplify the delivery process.

The service will aid companies to not only save money on operations but it will also allow them to take advantage of the expertise of the courier savants.

Miles Express brings with it over 30 years of expertise in the distribution logistics industry. Its distribution system is efficient and effective, offering clients the peace of mind of a seamless delivery process and leaving them with little to do except see the orders rolling in.

“Setting up a logistics department, employing a team and buying new equipment are just some of the sources that can lead to increased cost of operations and deviation from the main line of work for a business,” Martin Ferry, managing director of Miles Express, said.

He added: “Because most businesses are not experts in the field of distribution and logistics, this will cause more stress on the core operations and may lead to many mistakes, costing the business a lot of money and reputation.”

As more and more people are shopping online, it has never been more timely for businesses to create or optimise an e-commerce platform.

Today’s customers expect a quick and professional delivery service. Not being able to offer this can easily and quickly translate into a loss of market share for a business.

Star qualities of Miles Express’s service include a user-friendly website with an automated tracking function that reduces time spent on handling customer order-related queries.

The company offers three booking options: firstly, an ad hoc booking service; secondly, a CSV upload for bulk booking; and thirdly, an API-synced POS system, including live integration with their e-commerce website.

The service is available for all companies whether they are small, medium or large, and delivery is available all around Malta and Gozo.

Miles Express provides an efficient service including same-day and next-day delivery thanks to its large fleet of vans, trucks and motorbikes. It also excels in the provision of secure and confidential document delivery.

For companies who need storage solutions, Miles Express also offers a smart warehousing solution and can store clients’ stock on a short-, medium- or long-term basis in their secure warehouses.

For more information and to receive a quote, visit www.milesxp.com.