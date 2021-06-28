It is almost a truism that adults underestimate the ideas and opinions of children and young people. Routinely, society refers to the importance of its young people while simultaneously limiting their rights and opportunities.

While preparing its framework for assessing how individual countries promote the rights of children, the Council of Europe noted that societies frequently do not understand the benefits of their participation.

Since coming into force in 1990, the Convention on the Rights of the Child has become the most widely ratified human rights treaty worldwide. It has offered a platform to encourage governments to make or change laws and policies to protect and promote children.

Most notably, the Convention has helped ensure that increased numbers of children get the health care and nutrition needed for survival and human development. It has also helped promote stronger international safeguards that protect children from violence and exploitation.

At its best it has inspired young people to find their voice and have it heard and increased their participation across society.

The idea of children’s rights is based around a number of key principles which reflect broader human rights norms.

One such principle is that the best interests of children must be a primary consideration in all policies and actions concerning them. For example, government decisions in economics, health, education and security must consider how these impact on the best interests of all children.

The principle of non-discrimination means that children (without exception) have the same rights at all times. The practical implication of this implies for example that every child should have equal access to education regardless of gender, ethnicity, nationality, religion, disability, sexual orientation or migration status.

Ensuring that the voices of young people and children are also heard effectively and appropriately respected is also key. This implies that those in power in society (and not just in politics) should consult directly with children prior to making decisions that affect them.

It is in this context that the recent announcement of the creation of the Children’s Rights Observatory Malta by the Malta Foundation for the Well-being of Society and the Faculty of Social Well-being at the University of Malta is to be warmly welcomed.

The Observatory aims to act as a watchdog for the promotion of children’s rights in Malta and for their promotion in social institutions.

As part of its brief, the Observatory will be a central reference point in all projects relating to children, bringing both research and practice together. Not only will it document the experiences and ideas of young people, it will also link these to academic research to influence and promote better practice.

At the basis of the initiative is the principle that all children, regardless of background, age, gender, ethnicity or religion, have a fundamental right to have their opinions expressed and considered. According to studies on the extent of children’s participation in society, numerous obstacles stand in their way.

As with any initiative of this kind, the Observatory will face many challenges, not the least of which will be bridging the gap between the theory of children’s rights and its practice. Not only must it advocate for measures that protect young people’s right to participate, it must also seek to promote them across all sectors. Key to this will be offering ideas and opportunities for creating real spaces and options for effective participation.

The setting up of the Observatory represents a great step forward for Malta.