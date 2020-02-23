On February 15, DFK Malta celebrated its 30th anniversary.

The occasion was marked with a blessing of the firm’s recently refurbished offices in Balzan followed by a reception at the neighbouring Corinthia Palace Hotel.

The reception was attended by the firm’s staff and their guests and by Martin Sharp, executive director of DFK International, and Anne Brady, vice president of DFK EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa), who attended on behalf of DFK International.

In Sharp’s words, “DFK Malta has been a loyal and committed firm of DFK International for many years. It has been involved at both EMEA regional and international levels and with our Young Professionals Programme.”

“The firm has been active with both inbound and outbound business referrals and is a valued member of the DFK community. We congratulate DFK Malta on its 30th anniversary and look forward to being part of the celebrations.”

DFK Malta was established in February 1990 as Farrugia, Farrugia & Co. and joined DFK International as a correspondent firm in April 1993 before becoming a full member in September 1998. The firm provides a variety of services to a broad range of clients across all major sectors through DFK Malta Audit, DFK Malta Tax & Consultancy and DFK Malta Corporate Services.

As part of DFK Malta’s continued commitment to its corporate social responsibility and to further mark the occasion of its anniversary, the firm will be planting 30 trees representing its 30 years in the industry.

To find out more about DFK Malta, visit www.dfkmalta.com.