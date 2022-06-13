Materia Malta has become the first company to export medical cannabis from Malta for sale in another country, having just made a shipment to Germany, Malta Enterprise said.

Materia is a leading producer and distributor of medical cannabis in Europe. The company’s German distribution subsidiary, Materia Deutschland GmbH, which took delivery of the shipment, has commenced sales to pharmacies, with a number of pre-orders already received. Germany is Europe’s largest medical cannabis market.

Nick Pateras, Managing Director, Europe, of Materia said he believed Malta would play an important role in the global cannabis supply chain, as it has done within the broader pharmaceuticals sector for decades.

"We are proud to be the company establishing new frontiers for Malta's and Europe’s cannabis industry,” he said.

Malta Enterprise CEO Kurt Farrugia welcomed the development: “This is a veritable milestone which places Malta on the map within a sophisticated global supply chain. We have worked tirelessly to attain this result – a moment which will in turn push us to other frontiers within the medical cannabis field,” he said.

Legislation to allow the production of medical cannabis products was enacted in 2018.

Along with Materia, ZenPharm, ASG Pharma, Panaxia Pharmaceutical and MPXI have obtained Malta production licences.