Juventus put their horror show in a weekend loss to Sassuolo behind them with a 1-0 win over Lecce in Serie A on Tuesday.

Juve went into the game chastened by Saturday’s shambolic 4-2 loss, their first of the season.

An error-strewn performance reached its nadir with Federico Gatti’s stoppage-time own goal when he volleyed the ball into his own net.

They had Arkadiusz Milik’s 57th-minute goal to thank for drawing a line under that reverse, the win lifting coach Massimiliano Allegri’s side provisionally up to second, two points behind leaders Inter.

Milik, selected to play over Dusan Vlahovic, earned Juve their fourth win from six outings when knocking in Adrien Rabiot’s header.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com