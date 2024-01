Arkadiusz Milik shot Juventus into the semi-finals of the Italian Cup with a hat-trick in Thursday’s 4-0 thumping of Frosinone.

Juventus will face Lazio in a two-legged last-four clash in April thanks to Poland striker Milik’s treble, which took his goal tally to five for the season in all competitions.

Juve blew away Frosinone, who knocked out Napoli in the last 16, at the Allianz Stadium in Turin to extend their unbeaten run in all competitions to 16 matches.

