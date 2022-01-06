Sergej Milinkovic-Savic earned Lazio a point with his last-gasp leveller in Thursday’s 3-3 draw with Empoli, while a coronavirus cloud hangs over Serie A after Inter's match at Bologna was abandoned.

Serb Milinkovic-Savic nodded home his second of the game in the 93rd minute of a thrilling match at the Stadio Olimpico to snatch a draw for the hosts which leaves them in eighth, six points from the Champions League places.

“We’ve dropped two big points here, it’s a shame as we gave everything but unfortunately it’s not finished as we would have liked,” the 26-year-old told DAZN.

“We want to finish in the top four. It’s going to be hard as we are some way away but there are still lots of matches to play.”

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta