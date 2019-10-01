A wide selection of military history, general history, mari­time, aviation, children’s, WWI and WWII books will be on sale at discounted prices at the Notre Dame Gate book fair being organised by Fondazzjoni Wirt Artna, the Malta heritage trust, from Thursday to Sunday at Notre Dame Gate, Vittoriosa. During the fair, there will also be talks on various historical and art-related subjects.

The Notre Dame Gate book fair will be held from Thursday to Sunday at Notre Dame Gate, Vittoriosa. The opening hours on Thursday and on Friday are from 2 to 8pm; and on Saturday and Sunday from 9am to 8pm. Admission is free.