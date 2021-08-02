A distraught family is appealing for help from the public after a prestigious military medal was lost in transit on its way to being donated to the National War Museum.

The Gatt family were meeting with museum officials to discuss the donation of a number of medals awarded to their rela­tive Captain Alfred. J Gatt during his long military career.

During the Great War, Gatt had left Malta to join the British forces in Gallipoli, which is remembered as one of the bloodiest campaigns of the war.

Upon returning home after the meeting, Anthony Gatt discovered that the Military Cross awarded to his grandfather during WWI was missing. It had likely come loose from its ribbon and slid out of a hole in its carrying case.

Gatt told Times of Malta that he unfortunately visited a few locations before realising the medal was missing, and that the family have retraced his steps along a number of locations: the San Ġwann primary school, Tower Street in Msida, as well as the Mediterranean Conference Centre and Fort St Elmo in Valletta.

“The Military Cross was awarded to Captain A. J. Gatt in 1916, during one of the bloodiest campaigns in World War I in Gallipoli, for distinguished service in the field. He was later appointed Commander of Fixed Defences in Malta, with the rank of Brigadier,” Gatt said of his grandfather.

“The Military Cross was the second level military decoration for gallantry during active operations against the enemy. The Gatt family have been part of the British Army since 1821, until the Royal Malta Artillery was disbanded in 1970.

“For us, this is a huge loss that was part of our family’s heirlooms and of great sentimental value.”

In 2015, Anthony’s father, Major Henry Gatt, told Times of Malta how growing up he had heard nothing of his father Alfred’s distinguished military service, and it was only through his own research that he learned of the part he had played in World War I.

“He never shared stories with me about the war. He wasn’t pompous. In fact, he was very humble. I suppose I would have known nothing if it weren’t for a few military dispatches,” Gatt said at the time.

Major Gatt found out that his father had served as part of the Royal Army Ordnance Corps in Gallipoli.

It was not likely he was on the front lines, but he played an integral part in the supply and running of equipment on the battleground.

He was one of four Maltese to be awarded the Military Cross “for distinguished service in the field” and led a long military career which at one point saw him appointed commander of the fixed defences in Malta, with the rank of Brigadier.

“This medal is an important part of our history and we sincerely wish to donate it to a museum,” Anthony Gatt said.

“Despite the upset, with the information at hand, we are confident the medal will be found.”

The medal, an ornamental silver cross with straight arms ending in broad finials, suspended from a plain suspension bar, is roughly 46 mm long and 44 mm wide and decorated with imperial crowns and the Royal Cypher at the centre.

Anyone with information on its whereabouts may contact Francesca Gatt via e-mail on frangatt@gmail.com or the Malta Police Force on 2122 4001​.