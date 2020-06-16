Mark Miller is no longer the coach of Mosta FC.

The English coach had been at the helm at Blues for the past 18 months and succeeded in keeping the club in the top-flight in his first season and last year he managed to steer the Blues to a safe mid-table position as they ended the campaign in eighth place.

“I can confirm that I have decided to leave Mosta FC,” Miller told the Times of Malta.

“We parted ways on a very amicable basis. I went to Mosta when the club was in trouble and they came to me when I was out of work and from day one we have done our very best to improve the club.

“I think I have done that and I thank president George Galea always for his support and trying to help me do that.”

Reports on Tuesday said that Miller was attracting interest from other clubs but Miller said that it’s still early to say what his future holds and he will assess any options when the time is right.

Although several reports linked Mario Muscat with the post a Most FC, sources have told the Times of Malta that Miller is likely to be replaced by a Serbian coach.