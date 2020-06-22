Mark Miller has been appointed as the new coach of Balzan FC, the Premier League side announced on Monday.

The English coach left Mosta at the end of last season and he was immediately identified by the 2019 FA Trophy winners as the top candidate to take the post of head coach.

Miller reached an agreement on personal terms and put pen to paper on a two-year contract.

At Balzan, Miller will be again assisted by Joe Grech.

The former Hibernians and Valletta coach said in a statement that he is looking forward to work with his new club to make sure he gets the best out of his players and fulfil the club’s objectives.

“ I am really pleased to have joined Balzan FC. It is a club that I have always admired from afar given how the club has progressed since its promotion to the Premier League in 2010. I look forward to working closely with everyone at the club – including the president – to help the club achieve on its potential in the next two seasons.

“Now that I am on board I look forward to working with all concerned to put together a very competitive squad that plays consistently good football and that gives it’s 100 per cent every day in training and every weekend on the pitch.”

On his part, Anton Tagliaferro, the Balzan coach, said that he thought that Miller was the obvious choice given his excellent track record of success in Maltese football.

“After a thorough search and discussions with various parties, I am very pleased to announce that Mark Miller was selected as the new coach of Balzan FC for the next 2 years with immediate effect,” Tagliaferro said.

“Mark brings with him an excellent track record of success in Maltese football and brings with him a very disciplinarian, professional, passionate and hard-working approach. Joe Grech has been appointed as Mark’s assistant coach.”

The Balzan supremo is looking forward to see Miller bring the best out of the youth talent coming through the club’s academy.

“We have the core of an excellent team with a good blend of experience and youth,” Tagliaferro said.

“Regarding the many promising young players coming through from the Balzan Academy, we are all looking forward to Mark developing our young players to the best of their ability, particularly given his extensive experience coaching the Malta U-21 squad earlier in his career.”