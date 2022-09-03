Jack Miller claimed pole position at the San Marino MotoGP on Saturday to give the Australian his second premier class start at the head of the grid.

Ducati rider Miller, who last took pole in Argentina in 2018, posted a best time of one minute and 31.899 seconds on his eighth lap of an exciting, if damp qualifying charge at Misano.

It capped a perfect day for Miller who had also come out on top of the practice times earlier on Saturday and best handled the intermittent rain which led to riders quickly beating each other’s lap times as the track slowly dried up.

“We were able to get the job done, lap after lap after lap I was just feeling it out but that time in these kinds of conditions, I was pretty happy with that,” said Miller.

“I’m happy to have my second pole on MotoGP, it’s been a long time since the last one, it’s an awesome feeling especially to do it here at home for Ducati.”

