Japan forward Takumi Minamino has completed his move from Liverpool to Monaco, the two clubs announced on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old has signed a four-year deal with the principality side, for a reported fee of 15 million euros ($15.8 million) with a potential three million euros in add-ons.

“It is a great joy for me to join AS Monaco,” Minamino said.

“I am very happy to be part of this very exciting project, at a club with a great tradition and among the most recognised in Ligue 1.

“I’m looking forward to... doing everything I can to help the team.”

Minamino, who joined Liverpool from Red Bull Salzburg in 2020, scored 10 goals in all competitions last season and was the Reds’ top-scorer in both their FA Cup and League Cup-winning campaigns.

