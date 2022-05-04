The world is a global village – it’s a proverbial maxim that we have come to accept and like. We buy gadgets online, speak to our friends and relatives abroad at the click of a button, and do business with partners whose offices are thousands of miles away.

And yet, it’s a village that speaks many languages. Because while English, French and Spanish are accepted as the main languages for business – and leisure – in other countries, speaking the same language as your potential partners and customers is effective, and conducive to growth.

Since 2004, Global Translation Solutions Limited (GTS) has been providing ISO-certified translation services – including translations of medical and legal documents, technical manuals, websites, and products, SEO, and keyword translations.

Based in Malta, GTS has accumulated a wealth of experience in professional translation, interpretation, and other language services to clients across the globe – this experience has helped GTS build honest and transparent relationships with its clients, which in turn inspires this leading language services agency to go the extra mile to understand clients’ needs, and to provide them with solutions tailored to their requirements.

Aside from this experience, GTS has also developed an ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 17100:2015-certified translation cycle. Moreover, GTS offers human translations and language services courtesy of a professional human resource base of over 600 graduate, mother tongue translators and linguists who are all language enthusiasts and obsessive perfectionists that are constantly striving for the highest quality standards.

One of the areas where professional, quality human translation is key is the legal profession. In a world of international finance, trade and commerce, having a reliable partner for your legal translations is critical – this is because an incorrect legal translation can lead to misunderstandings, and costly litigation where even the smallest error can result in delays and void contracts. Moreover, laws change from one jurisdiction to the other – and so, being up to date with various legal systems is important to doing business in an effective and efficient manner.

The legal and compliance translation service offered by GTS puts your mind at rest. Translations are carried out by a trusted team of experienced linguists with legal expertise and knowledge of legal systems around the world – who can translate legal documents ranging from a simple permit, to complex deeds, financial statements, and commercial agreements.

GTS is a member of various language associations including the Association of Translation Companies (ATC), the American Translators’ Association (ATA), the European Language Industry Association (ELIA), the Globalization and Localization Association and the European Language Industry Association (GALA). For more information on GTS and its tailored language services, visit gts.com.mt.