Mindfulness with Elaine, an educational entity aimed at bringing awareness of the benefits that mindfulness and its practices have on overall well-being, especially if started at a young age, has launched a collaboration with Birdlife Malta.

As a result, regular mindfulness sessions for children will be held in one of the venues under the care of the organisation.

The first event will take place on May 28 between 9 and 11am at Salina Nature Reserve.

For bookings and more information, send an e-mail to mindfulnesswithelaine@gmail.com or visit the Mindfulness with Elaine Facebook page on www.facebook.com/mindfulnesswithelaine.