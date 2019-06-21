Tower cranes have now become a permanent fixture (blot?) on the Maltese skyline. So some festa organisers decided they should make the best use of them since their presence is conspicious.

Street decorators for the feast of Santa Marija in Victoria used a crane to hoist a festa banner, drawing amusement from many when the photo by photographer Daniel Cilia was posted online.

The feast of Santa Marija, the Assumption of Our Lady, is also being celebrated in Għaxaq, Gudja, Mosta, Mqabba, Qrendi, and Attard.