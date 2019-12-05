Three Nato minesweepers will be open for visitors in Grand Harbour this weekend.

They are the Italian Navy’s Vesuvio and Numana and the Spanish Navy’s Sella. They form the Standing Nato Mine Countermeasures Group 2 whose visit to Malta includes training with the Armed Forces of Malta.

The ships, berthed alongside the Valletta waterfront, will be open on Saturday between 2pm and 4pm.

Also currently in Grand Harbour, on a separate visit. is the Royal Navy frigate HMS Kent, which will not be open for visitors.