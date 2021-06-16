England defender Tyrone Mings insists his team will not give up kneeling in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Euro 2020 after Britain’s Home Secretary criticised their “gesture politics”.

Gareth Southgate’s side have been booed by England fans for taking the knee in their last three matches, including Sunday’s 1-0 win against Croatia in their first game of the tournament.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta