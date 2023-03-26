Mini is calling time on its Clubman with a ‘Final Edition’ model.

Reintroduced in 2007 – and taking inspiration from the 1970s ‘wagon’ in the process – the ‘modern’ Clubman brought a quirky rear-hinged door placed asymmetrically on the right side of the car.

When the third-generation car arrived in 2015, this was replaced with two full-size rear doors while interior space was boosted thanks to an increased length.

Read the full story at timesmotors.com