Mini-bus operators are already reporting an increase in demand for school transport ahead of the new scholastic year, Times of Malta has learnt.

Last year, the government introduced a scheme for parents of independent and Church school students that covers all their transport fees. The service is also offered to those attending State schools but in this case, the government handles the logistics.

The measure was so popular that just days before the start of school, the government revealed there were not enough mini-buses to cater for all the students who required them. As a result, more than 800 were placed on a waiting list, which was still at 170 by the end of the year.

Last month, Times of Malta was told the government was expecting a further increase in the demand. In fact, mini-bus operators have confirmed they have been inundated with requests by parents.

A spokesperson for one of the main cooperatives said parents had already been calling for weeks and in higher numbers than last year. However, with a fleet of 650 vans, he said their cooperative did not anticipate turning anyone away.

Another operator said he had handed out forms to parents as early as April to avoid the last-minute rush of last year.

Last year’s rush served as a lesson for parents, with many getting in touch early

He stressed he only offered his services to a small number of schools to avoid being overstretched and keep his service at a high standard.

Another operator said last year’s rush had served as a lesson for parents, with many getting in touch early.

Days after mini-bus operators signed a five-year deal with the government last year, many had said they were inundated with requests from parents and their fleets were not large enough to cater for the demand. Even with larger fleets, finding drivers would prove difficult because few were willing to take up such a job, they said.

The government has repeatedly told Times of Malta that it does not get involved in the logistics of transport for those attending Church and independent schools and it was up to the parents to sort out the issue.

The scheme is aimed at reducing traffic and encouraging parents to make use of alternative means of transport.