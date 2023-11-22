Mini has revealed the flagship version of its new Countryman SUV line-up – the John Cooper Works.

The new, third-generation Countryman was only revealed in September, with Mini offering petrol versions alongside new electric models that are capable of up to 287 miles from a charge.

In previous generations, the sporty John Cooper Works version has arrived late in the model’s lifetime, but that isn’t the case with this new car, which will arrive early in 2024 alongside the regular petrol and electric versions.

Powering the John Cooper Works is a turbocharged 2.0-litre petrol engine developing 296bhp and 400Nm of torque, slightly down on the 302bhp the previous car offered. Mini claims a 0-60mph time of 5.2 seconds and a top speed of 155mph. It also comes as standard with all-wheel-drive, with an eight-speed automatic gearbox also being utilised.

Read the full story at timesmotors.com