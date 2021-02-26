Mini has added a new Shadow Edition trim level to its popular Clubman and Countryman models. The new specification brings a higher level of standard equipment to the pair as well as exclusive logos and graphics.

Both cars benefit from a Midnight Black Metallic exterior colour, which is contrasted by a silver roof and mirror caps. The car’s understated aesthetic is furthered with the introduction of piano black exterior trim pieces, too.

Buyers are able to opt for either Cooper or Cooper S engines – with the choice of either manual or automatic transmission – while the Countryman is also available as a plug-in hybrid.

Based on the existing Sport trim level, both the Clubman and Countryman receive a host of exterior upgrades including 19-inch alloy wheels, a John Cooper Works aerodynamic kit and LED front and rear lights.

The Shadow Edition cars also get special graphics on the bonnet and A-panel, while black roof rails are fitted to Countrymans as standard, or as an optional extra for the Clubman.

Inside, each model boasts John Cooper Works sport seats and a leather steering wheel with contrast red stitching, while a new 5.5-inch digital display is placed ahead of the driver. Additional technology features, such as Bluetooth and rear park distance control, are also included as standard.

The fitment of Mini’s ‘Excitement Pack’ also adds a Mini logo projection for the opened doors and interior LED mood lighting. The standard-fit Navigation Pack brings an 8.8-inch infotainment display which incorporates real-time traffic information and Apple CarPlay, among other features.